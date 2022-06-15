Looking at the MartBids database this week, steer prices have seen a slight reduction, but it probably puts prices on par with where they were a fortnight ago.

Overall, steer prices are back 6c/kg to 8c/kg on average across the board. It still leaves the average bullock over 600kg at a respectable €2.86/kg, while the top third are making €3.12/kg.

Bullocks from 500kg to 600kg saw the least price change on the week, while coming back in weight to 400kg to 500kg, prices eased by around 10c/kg.

This could be due to slower regrowth of silage swards or just grass growth in the south of the country slowing in general, delaying farmers reinvesting in stock at the moment.

Heifer prices

Heifer prices, which did not get the same bounce as bullocks last week, have held firm in most cases this week.

It leaves the average price of a 400kg to 500kg heifer at €2.72/kg, while the top third are making €2.99/kg.

At heavier weights, 600kg+ heifers averaged €3.05/kg, up 3c/kg on the previous week, while those from 500kg to 600kg averaged €2.85/kg.

Speaking to mart managers, it seems to be very much ‘as you were’ in terms of demand for factory-fit cattle and forward stores.

Reports of factory-aligned feedlots stepping out of the market in recent weeks may be having a small effect, but with cattle numbers as tight as they are, it will be hard for them to remain on the sideline for long.

Mart numbers remain incredibly strong for the time of year, as farmers make the most of the positive trade.

Some farmers who would usually finish cattle off grass later in the year have done their sums and decided that selling at least some stock now may just be a better option.

Comparing throughput to the same week last year, there was 58% more stock traded in marts this week according to the MartBids database. Clearance rates are also up, running at 94.9% this week compared with 89.1% for the same week last year.

Dry cows remain a big part of this number lift, with prices remaining strong at an average of €2.35/kg.

Demand for top-quality U grading cows remains really positive and has even strengthened on the week, with the top third of cows now averaging €2.78/kg, driven by strong demand for manufacturing beef.

Weanlings

Weanling bull prices eased from the highs of last week, but with 300kg to 400kg bulls averaging €2.89/kg, trade remains strong.

It was bulls at heavier weights that saw the greatest easing in price this week, but this was on the back of a strong increase last week.

The number of weanling bulls over 450kg coming forward for sale at the moment is quite small, so individual sales can have a greater effect on the average price. The average price for these types sits at €2.92/kg this week, with the top third making €3.33/kg.

Weanling heifer numbers are also tight, especially at heavier weights. It means the average price of a 400kg to 450kg heifer sits at €2.89/kg this week, while those 300kg to 400kg averaged €2.95/kg.