A number of weeks ago, farmers all over the country were counting their lucky stars to see the sunshine return after a long and miserable winter that ran all the way into the end of April in many parts of the country.

The sunshine has now overstayed its welcome on many farms, burning up the land around the country, and it is continuing to affect the cattle trade in marts this week, as the numbers of cattle coming forward for sale are back on the same time last year.

The slow regrowth of grass on farms with this dry spell, as well as farmers being preoccupied with hay and silage making, could be a possible factor for this fall-off, as farmers delay reinvesting in stock.

Coupled with factories pulling their prices earlier this week, this has led to a steadier appetite for stock in marts around the country.

The mood around the cattle rings was a little less positive this week, which is reflected in the many red arrows across our Martbids table - a worrying sight after three consecutive weeks of these red arrows.

Bullocks

The biggest change this week was seen in the 400kg to 500kg bullock trade, as prices fell by just over 20c/kg for the top-end continental bullocks and 15c/kg for 400kg to 500kg bullocks across all grades.

Lighter bullocks in the 350kg to 400kg weight range were back 10c/kg on average, while heavy bullocks over 600kg were back 8c/kg on average

The heifer trade looks to have taken less of a hit than bullocks this week, with quality heifers selling well in all marts. With fewer buyers around the ring, plainer stores were an even harder sell this week, as farmers continue their battle with the weather for grass.

The greatest hit was seen in heifers weighing 350kg to 400kg, which were back 8c/kg on the week previous.

Across all other weights and grades, heifers took practically little to no hit, back on average just 1c/kg.

Last week saw a disappointing downturn in the weanling trade, with exporters quieter than usual around mart rings, which saw light weanling bulls take a hit of 44c/kg.

Luckily, that fall has steadied this week, as lighter weanling bulls jump 17c/kg back up to an average of €3.01/kg for all grades.

Weanling bulls weighing 300kg to 400kg averaged around the €3.16/kg mark, jumping just 2c/kg on the week previous, while heavier weanling bulls between 400kg and 500kg saw a fall of 13c/kg for the top-end bulls, but a jump of 23c/kg for the lesser bulls on offer.

Weanling heifers also saw an increase this week, with quality females attracting greater prices across the board.

The bottom third of weanling heifers across all weights appear to be hovering around the same price as the same week last year, which might cause frustration given the increased cost of inputs over the past 12 months.

Weanling heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg are up 21c/kg on average this week, while top-end heifers in the 300kg to 400kg category were up 17c/kg on last week – an increase just shy of 40c/kg on the same week last year.