The much-anticipated return of ringside bidders took place in marts throughout the country last Monday. This marked the first time in 2021 where some buyers have not had to use online bidding to secure lots.

Speaking with mart managers before commencing sales with both online and ringside bidders last Monday, some stated that numbers through the scales had been back for the previous two weeks, with sellers anxious to hold cattle to ringside buyers return.

Many turned sellers against the idea, as prices continue to be very strong across all categories.

While cattle throughput has increased slightly since Monday in most places, this will likely be the only week to see that change, as we head into a quieter period of stock trade

This often fell on deaf ears, but those who did listen had a good lively trade for their stock. So how has trade been affected since Monday?

With the Irish Farmers Journal at a number of marts throughout the first half of the week, trade seems to be holding quite firm on the previous few weeks, with some minor drops for lighter store cattle.

Weanling sales have dried up nicely, with any late-autumn- and spring-born stock now mostly being kept for sale in the back end.

Grass stock is also getting lighter on the ground, with most cattle sold out of the shed done so over the past few months.

Fed cattle

Fed cattle remain in high demand and agents are still very eager for factory-fit cattle. While price at the factory has increased over the past few weeks, the mart still remains the place to be to get a true market value of your stock.

Better-quality steers in the same weight category saw the average price rise to just shy of €2.50/kg

Steers over 600kg this week averaged €2.26/kg at marts, with heifers of the same weight 7c/kg ahead of this.

Better-quality steers in the same weight category saw the average price rise to just shy of €2.50/kg, with better-quality heifers up at €2.55/kg.

At these prices, good-quality heifers would need to be securing a price of €4.64/kg at the factory to be on level pegging with marts.

Cull cows

Seeing the biggest increase in numbers since the opening of marts is cull cows. Overall, this led to prices dropping by 3c/kg over the past week to settle at €1.72/kg.

Much of this increase in numbers is from cull dairy cows kept on farm over the last number of weeks to build up flesh before killing.

This strategy has paid its way, with continued strong demand for fit cull cows at factories, while those needing a period of feeding have suffered in price. The majority of these fit cull cow lots were secured by factory agents.

Weanling numbers continue to tighten across the country

As previously mentioned, the category seeing the biggest change since the reopening to ringside bidders was lighter store cattle.

For heifers this drop was minimal for most categories, but steers saw substantial drops, which increased as weight dropped.

Weanling numbers continue to tighten across the country, but those that do make it to the ring are securing strong prices week on week.