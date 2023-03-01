This February 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 645kg and sold for €1,910 (€2.96/kg) in Drumshanbo Mart on Tuesday of this week.

However, any attempt to put pressure on the mart trade has not come to fruition up to now at least.

Beef processors have tried to get a handle on the trade over the past few days, with attempts to pull factory quotes.

This week’s trade for heavy cattle was described as ‘hot and heavy’ by one mart manager, with big demand remaining for heavy, short-keep types.

In fact, the average price for 600kg-plus heifers increased by 5c/kg or by €30 or more compared with the previous seven days trading.

It sees the average price sitting at €2.91/kg this week, putting the typical 650kg heifer into €1,890/head.

Heavy bullocks are a similar trade at €2.90/kg and remained steady on the week.

The top third of bullocks over 600kg were up 4c/kg to €3.23/kg, as the demand for top-quality primarily continental-type stock continues to drive the trade.

Grass buyers

Mart managers are reporting greater numbers of grass buyers ringside in recent days, which is helping to firm up the trade for the 400kg to 500kg animal.

Finishers and feedlot buyers are still operating at heavier weights in the majority of cases, as they tend to work with stock 70 to 100 days from the finish line.

Where there has been some easing in price this week is for lighter bullocks under 400kg.

These are back 24c/kg on the week, although the numbers of this type of stock are smaller than other weight categories.

Friesian yearlings

Some of this is also being driven by the rise in the numbers of Friesian yearlings hitting sales, many of which are falling into the 350kg to 400kg weight range.

Demand for this type of stock is brisk, with some grass buyers who would typically operate with continental suckler-bred stock opting to move to Friesian or beef-sired dairy stock this year, as they are simply priced out of the continental stock market.

Friesian bullocks are trading from around €1.80/kg for plainer types up to €2.15/kg to €2.25/kg for better-quality and more square-type animals.

The lower end of the Angus- and Hereford-crosses would be trading at a similar level, while better types are moving for as much as €2.60/kg to €2.70/kg in a lot of cases.

Cows

It is the first week in a long time where the data is showing some downward pressure on cow prices, albeit very slight pressure.

The average cow price is back 6c/kg over the past seven days. However, viewing a number of sales, the trade remains on a strong footing, with huge prices still available for cows carrying significant levels of flesh.

The top end of continental suckler cows are still making from €2.85/kg to over €3/kg in exceptional cases.

Feeder cows from the suckler herd are making from €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg for the most part, while dairy cows are ranging from as high as €2.25/kg for factory-fit types back to a more typical price of around €2/kg, with only very poor-quality or very old cows falling below the €1.60/kg mark.