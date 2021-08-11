One of the stand-out prices in Roscrea, this Belgian Blue bull weighed 450kg and sold for €2,120 (€4.71/kg).

Prices for store cattle have eased slightly this week, but remain at a very high base. Meanwhile, as store cattle have seen a slight decrease, demand for heavy stock is as high as ever.

Factory agents continue to look for fed cattle for direct slaughter as supplies run tight.

Prices for heifers of 600kg-plus saw a rise of 9c/kg on the week to overtake their bullock comrades once again.

This week’s average for heifers of this weight settled at €2.32/kg. Surprisingly, this increase was due to more being paid for bottom-end cattle, as the bottom third of lots sold averaging €2.12/kg, a rise of 8c on the week.

The price for the top third of lots sold actually decreased by 7c/kg this week.

Bullocks of the same weight now stand at 4c/kg behind that of the heifers. This price of €2.28/kg is still a rise of 2c on the week.

Here again we see the bottom tier of lots sold making up most of this difference, rising by 5c/kg on the week.

Bullocks suitable for short-term feeding, hitting 500kg-plus, saw the average price unchanged on the week at €2.26/kg.

Heifer prices of the same weight dropped by 5c/kg on the week, but still remain 2c up on bullock prices.

Lighter stores needing a full winter of feeding are holding strong for the time of year, but saw minor drops on the week.

Numbers of steers hitting between 400kg and 500kg heading to marts is up on the year, with prices holding well for the volume.

Dry cows had a phenomenal week at marts, with factory agents and northern buyers continuing to fight it out for the top lots.

These younger, better-shaped cows are the main attractions, but all cows with weight are getting a fair turn ringside.

This week’s average for dry cows settled at a massive €1.98/kg, a rise of nearly 20c/kg on the week. While the increase for the better lots wasn’t as drastic, it still saw a rise of 2c/kg on the week to settle at an impressive €2.17/kg.

Weanlings

Special sales for weanlings across the country have really added to the numbers presented in the past week.

Bulls in particular saw a big showing, even with heavier bulls exceeding 400kg. Prices for bulls surpassing 450kg saw a notable drop of 13c/kg on the week.

Overall average for bulls of this weight still recorded at €2.41/kg, which means farmers may be still better off with the extra weight rather than the higher price per kilogramme on a lighter animal. Better-quality lots rose to €2.64/kg.

Lighter bulls also saw a drop on the week, but better-quality bulls sub-400kg continue to hit around that €3/kg mark.

Heifer weanlings had a particularly strong week, as a number of very special prices helped to drive the average up.

This is particularly evident in heifers weighing from 400kg to 450kg, which saw the top third of lots rise by 38c/kg on the week.

Heifers between 300kg and 400kg was the most populated section, so this gave the truest reflection on the week.

Here, prices rose by 7c/kg on average, but the top third of lots sold saw a massive 16c/kg rise to settle at €2.86.