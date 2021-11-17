Numbers at marts dropped again by over 20% this week as we head into the tail end of November.

This drop was seen across all cattle types, but in particular weanling numbers.

The drop witnessed has resulted in buyers ringside and online bidding hard to secure lots, which is leading to a rise in prices across the board.

However, mart managers are reporting that the weanlings now coming forward are those born in late spring. This means that numbers forward in the lower weight limits are higher than ever before.

Much of this can be expected given the lively weanling trade witnessed as far back as early August, which prompted weanling producers to sell earlier than seen in previous years.

While the most popular weight bracket remains 300kg to 400kg for weanling bulls, the gap between those and weanlings sub-300kg continues to tighten.

Average for bull weanlings in the former range this week rested at €2.43/kg, a rise of 3c on the week. Surprisingly, the better-quality lots sold in this bracket remained quite stable on the week.

Lighter bull weanlings sub-300kg saw a more significant change, with prices up 9c/kg to rest at €2.37/kg.

This price increase was replicated for the top third of lots sold, but was less than half for the bottom tier of stock.

Numbers of bull weanlings surpassing the 400kg mark remained quite low, but trade did see a surge in demand this week for better-quality lots of this weight.

Many of these more-forward lots are being looked at as a means of finishing them for under-16-month bull beef next spring.

Looking at better-quality lots between 400kg and 450kg, a rise of 23c/kg was seen on the week to rest at €2.79/kg.

On the female weanling trade front, the most common weight bracket continues to be that of animals between 200kg and 300kg.

Here, price increases matched the bulls, rising by 9c/kg on the week. Better-quality lots again proved in higher demand, which resulted in prices rising by 14c/kg on the week to settle at €2.92/kg.

Numbers of heifers past the 400kg mark again proved light on the ground, but those present were met with a strong response.

This was particularly evident for better-quality lots which may be suitable for breeding. This type of heifer saw price rise by 13c/kg on the week, meaning average sat at €2.54/kg.

While not as evident in females, trade for more forward cattle and short-keep lots also saw a small spike this week.

Bullock trade for lots weighing 600kg-plus saw prices rise by 8c/kg. This price increase was replicated in the better-quality lots, resulting in an average price of €2.52/kg for this week.

While heifers of the same weight failed to see the same rise, average price still remains 7c/kg higher than their bullock comrades. This is largely down to last week’s figure being inflated due to a number of strong in-calf heifer sales.

Generally, store trade for bullocks is performing stronger than the females at the moment for that better-quality lot. Whereas when you include the bottom third of lots, heifers tend to outperform the bullocks.