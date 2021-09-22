Marts across the country are reporting big increases in numbers for the month of September.

This is particularly evident in weanling rings, which are starting to get the spring-born calf much earlier than previous years. Early last month saw big increases in autumn weanlings coming to market early, with spring weanlings following a similar trend.

With the spring weanling coming to market earlier, they are coming at lighter weights

Many marts are reporting that sellers are out three weeks earlier than seen in previous years. This early turnout is being met with a super trade.

With the spring weanling coming to market earlier, they are coming at lighter weights. That said, the price per kilogramme seems to be well covering the shortfall in the extra kilos.

Young bull weanlings in particular saw a stark rise across the board. Those weighing between 200kg and 300kg saw average price rise by 51c/kg on the week. Last week’s average settled at an impressive €2.83/kg.

If we look at the better-quality lots in this weight bracket, we can see an average sale price of a massive €3.34/kg, a rise of over 40c on the week.

Speaking with mart managers, they state that they can’t get enough of these Angus and Hereford ‘runners’

A rising tide lifts all boats and this is particularly evident with regards to lesser-quality lots in the same weight, which saw the average rise by nearly 65c/kg to settle at €2.28.

It must also be noted that many of these lesser-type lots include better-quality dairy beef calves born this spring.

Speaking with mart managers, they state that they can’t get enough of these Angus and Hereford ‘runners’, with demand far outweighing supply.

A similar trend is seen for heifer weanlings of the same weight. However, the rise on the week isn’t as significant, starting off a higher base.

The most common weanling weight bracket continues to be lots from 300kg to 400kg

That said, prices still rose by 15c/kg on the week, meaning the average stood on par with bull comrades at €2.83/kg.

Average for better-quality heifers in this weight is slightly behind the bulls, but stands 15c/kg higher for lesser-quality lots in comparison to bulls.

The most common weanling weight bracket continues to be lots from 300kg to 400kg.

Here, bull weanling prices rose by 18c/kg to settle at €2.76/kg.

This average is 10c/kg higher than that of their heifer counterparts, which rose by 6c on the week.

Better-quality lots in this weight bracket, both male and female, were easily making €3/kg. Some special lots were even seen making €1,000 plus the weight and more.

Cattle ready for direct slaughter continue to be in high demand, but prices for steers slipped slightly on the week

Demand for heavier weanlings remains strong, also seeing rises on the week, but numbers forward of these lots are continuing to dwindle, particularly on the heifer front.

Cattle ready for direct slaughter continue to be in high demand, but prices for steers slipped slightly on the week.

Average for fed heifers this week settled at €2.43/kg or over €1,450 for a 600kg animal. Bullocks of the same weight saw average settle at €2.32/kg or just shy of €1,400 per head.

Short-keep lots remain steady as ever, as agents and professional finishers look to the months ahead.

Lighter stores needing a long period of feeding saw a slight decline in demand this week, but are still holding quite strong given the numbers forward at marts.