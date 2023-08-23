This 365kg Limousin-cross bull born 10 December 2022 sold for €1,250 at Gort Mart, Co Galway, last Thursday. See full report in camera at the mart.

There is a more positive tone to the mart trade in recent days, with a steadying in beef price and tightening in numbers adding more bite to the trade.

Prices for plainer-quality cattle have generally stabilised, while good-quality continental weanlings, stores and beef cattle are firmer by up to €20 to €30/head.

Martbids analysis shows heifers weighing 350kg to 550kg averaging around the €2.50/kg mark, up 3c/kg to 8c/kg on the week. The top third of heifers are selling around €2.85/kg, with the bottom third from €2.13/kg for lighter stores to €2.29/kg for slaughter-fit and heavier heifers.

Bullocks are following a similar tend, but with more variation in prices paid. The average price going on MartBids figures is also around the €2.45/kg mark for lots weighing 400kg to 500kg.

But the top third of bullocks averaged around €2.90/kg, while the bottom third of bullocks are at €1.95/kg.

Friesian bullocks are selling in a wide range of €1.40/kg to €1.60/kg for plain-quality types and lots with poor weight for age, rising to €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg for the best-quality types.

Average weanling prices in the database have been boosted by a number of special sales.

The top third of weanling bulls are averaging from €3.40/kg to €3.50/kg, with the average price of a 300kg to 400kg weanling bull topping €3/kg.

The bottom third of bulls are averaging €2.59/kg. Heavier bulls weighing 400kg to 450kg are ranging from €3.20/kg to €3.40/kg for top-quality lots.

Heavy and young R+ and U grading cows are trading from €2.30/kg to €2.60/kg on average, with average-quality O grading beef-bred and aged cows from €1.90/kg to €2.00/kg, while Friesian cows are trading from €1/kg to €1.30/kg for lots lacking flesh to €1.60/kg to €1.85/kg for heavy, fleshed cows.