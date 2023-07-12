The weanling trade remains the highlight of the trade this week, with prices continuing to rise on the back of big export demand for suitable stock.

A number of special weanling sales in the last few days have seen some exceptional prices being paid for export-eligible stock.

Mart managers are also reporting good feedlot action in the last week, with a few northern customers and factory agents also adding a little life to the trade.

Top-end heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category are coming in at €3.00/kg to €3.10/kg this week, with average-quality heifers in the same weight category coming in at €2.71/kg this week.

Poorer dairy-cross heifers are generally selling for €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg, with good feedlot demand rising these heifers by 5c to 8c/kg this week in marts.

Bullocks are a similar trade to last week, with heavier bullocks over 600kg the only category showing a downward trend this week.

Average-quality heavy bullocks came in at €2.52/kg this week - a drop of 2c/kg on the previous week.

Stores in demand

Store bullocks are in demand, with top-end bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket coming in at €3.08/kg - a rise of 11c/kg on last week’s prices.

Lighter good-quality bullocks just under 400kg are trading around the €2.80/kg to €3.00/kg mark.

Weanling bulls are at the top of the trade this week, with top-quality weanling bulls in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket coming in at €3.53/kg.

Heifers in the same weight and quality category came in at €3.38/kg this week - an increase of 10c/kg on last week’s prices.

Marts are seeing a steady flow of autumn-born weanlings coming on stream, with farmers eager to capitalise on the positive export demand.