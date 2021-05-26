We have now had over a full week of data coming in from marts since ringside bidders were back at marts.

While prices for store stock have eased, mart managers are adamant that there is no connection with the two – rather that the unprecedented weather for the month of May is taking its toll.

Up until earlier this week, and even midway into the week in some parts of the country, rain continues to pour, much like most of May.

This torrential rain has made for tough grazing conditions across the country, with some farmers choosing to rehouse stock.

This practise has had the most effect on store-type cattle being purchased for summer grazing.

With many farmers not having adequate facilities to house bought-in stock, it means prices have fallen in the marts on the week.

While still not major for most types of cattle, mart managers will be looking for a good dry week to reinstall confidence and bring prices back up to the highs experienced over the previous month.

Short-keep lots in both bullocks and heifers are back around 3c/kg on the week. It’s heartening to know that this average is still well up on previous years, given the high base its working off.

Heifers stand at an average price of €2.25, with bullocks 7c/kg back on this at €2.18/kg. The bottom end of steers saw the most significant drop, back 4c/kg on the week.

While steers sub-500kg actually saw the average price rise by 5c/kg, their heifer comrades of the same weight saw a drop of 4c/kg.

This now brings the two average prices within 2c of each other, with steers at €2.20/kg and heifer €2.22/kg.

For better-quality lots of this weight, steers continue to outperform heifers. Steer average for the top third of lots sold sits at an impressive €2.54/kg, with heifers 6c/kg back on this.

The lightest stores on offer generally held well, with prices for bullocks rising.

Strangely, it was the lesser-quality bull weanlings which saw increases this week

The biggest change across all categories on the week was for the bottom third of steers sub-400kg, which saw a price rise of 7c to settle at €1.78/kg.

This helped to see overall average for bullocks in this weight rising by 4c/kg on the week.

Fit cattle ready for slaughter continue to be in very strong demand. While minor drops were seen on the week, prices are working off an incredibly high base.

Heifers in excess of 600kg are averaging over €2.30/kg, with bullocks 5c/kg back.

Mart managers are saying that the main buyers for this type of stock are factory agents or northern buyers, often driving prices up in animals such as Angus, which are still earning a premium at the factory gate.

Weanling numbers again saw a slight decrease through the weighing scales. They also saw a drop, in most cases, due to the ongoing weather concerns.

This was particularly evident in lighter stock, which had more numbers forward. Strangely, it was the lesser-quality bull weanlings which saw increases this week. However, their base is well back on that of the better-quality lots.