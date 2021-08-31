The Donegal Texel club’s annual show and sale is always a highlight in the Texel calendar, and this year’s sale saw just under 120 Texel shearling rams and ram lambs forward for sale.

Local breeder Ryan Greene, from the Culdaff flock, was tasked with selecting the winners in the pre-sale show and he duly tapped out Monaghan breeders, John, Colm and Michael McHugh’s ram lamb Greenhill Errigal as champion.

This double five star lamb is by Procters Class Act and out of a Maineview Will-I-Am ewe. He was knocked down at €1,400.

Lot 65 from William Doherty by Forkins Classic sold for €1,200. \ Mullagh Photography

The reserve champion came from the flock of Damien Doherty, Carndonagh, Co Donegal. The January-born lamb is by Knock Yardsman and out of a Strathbogie Whiplash ewe. He was knocked down for the highest price on the night of €2,950.

Strong averages

Ballyshannon breeder Neville Myles had a good night, selling a February-born ram lamb at €1,640. This double five star ram is by Greenhill Dance Monkey and out of a Strathbogie ewe.

Manorcunningham breeder William Doherty had one of the best showings on the night, averaging €1,100 for the four ram lambs he entered. His top lamb, a double five star lamb by Auldhouseburn Daimler out of a home-bred Knock Trident ewe, sold for €1,540.

Also having a great night was Letterkenny breeder Paul Mallon, with an average of €1,265 for his three shearling rams and single ram lamb. He took home a top price of €1,600 for his February 2020-born shearling ram. This ram is by Knockem Bently and out of a home-bred ewe.

The long trip from Limerick to Donegal paid off for Robert Walker when he sold his Stainton Coca Cola ram lamb for €1,350.

Lot 63, Hillcrest Edinburgh by Auldhouseburn Daimler sold for €740. / Mullagh Photography

Strength and power

Overall,it paid to have strength and power on the night, with a lot of lighter, plainer lambs going home unsold. Good sheep were met with good trade while, customers were scarce for those plainer sheep.

The next Donegal Texel club sale takes place on Friday 17 September at 7pm.