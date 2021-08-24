This March 2020 born charolais bull weighed 650kg and sold for £1490 (€1753/€2.70/kg)

This May 2019 born Salers heifer weighed 545kg and sold for £1200 (€1412/€2.59/kg)

This June 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 725kg and sold for £1,800 (€2,118/€2.92/kg).

Mart offerings have been unseasonably large in August 2021, both north and south of the border as the lively beef trade has led more farmers to put lots forward when prices are high.

This was very much in evidence as Clogher Valley Livestock Producers put over 800 cattle through its rings in last Saturday (21 August).

Cattle fit for slaughter were the highlight of the day, with a few factory agents very active for slaughter-fit cattle.

This April 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 600kg and sold for £1,620 (€1,906/€3.17/kg).

Mart manager Robert Simpson said: “We’ve seen huge appetite from factory agents over the last few weeks around the ring here in Clogher. I would say things are changing a little in that people with smaller numbers of cattle to go to the factory are coming to the mart with them instead. There has been lots of competition from factory agents over the last few weeks for finished cattle.”

This March 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 650kg and sold for £1,490 (€1,753/€2.70/kg).

Strong prices

On the day, finished cattle hit as high as £2.60/kg (€3/kg), with 600kg heifers heading for £1500-£1600 (€1760-€1880)/head. Forward store cattle also met a very good trade, with particular appetite for anything with Aberdeen Angus breeding that would take a short, sharp finish.

Good-quality Aberdeen Angus forward stores hit £2.00-£2.20/kg (€2.30-€2.60/kg).

This May 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 525kg and sold for £1,180 (€1,388/€2.64/kg).

This April 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 615kg and sold for £1,280 (€1,506/€2.44/kg).

This August 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 640kg and sold for £1,610 (€1,894/€2.96/kg).

This March 2020 born charolais bull weighed 650kg and sold for £1490 (€1753/€2.70/kg)