The 20th annual on-farm Trenearla Blackface breeding sale takes place at Millerstown, Stradbally, Co Waterford (X42WF70), on Saturday 17 September.

There is a new element to the sale in 2022, with the auction to be broadcast over the MartBids online sales platform.

As such, customers will have the option of attending the sale or purchasing from the comfort of their own home.

The flock, run by Michael Ketch and family, is renowned for producing top-quality Lanark sheep.

There will be 600 Lanark and Mule breeding sheep on offer on the day:

200 Lanark ewe lambs.

120 Lanark hogget ewes.

100 five-year-old Lanark ewes drafted from the hill.

30 three- and four-year-old Lanark ewes.

80 Mule ewe lambs.

10 Milford Mule ewe lambs.

35 Lanark shearling (hogget) rams.

10 Lanark ram lambs.

Six Lanark stock rams.

Four Bluefaced Leicester rams.

Michael reports that all sheep have been produced on the farm and are of a high health status with regards treatment for external and internal parasites, vaccination protocols, etc.

MartBids registration

The on-farm sale has been set up as a sale on the MartBids.ie app.

Interested patrons should log on to the sale in advance of the auction and seek permission to bid to ensure they are set up to buy on the day.

Any queries can be directed to John Grogan on 086-256 2500 or Michael Ketch on 087-252 9701.

