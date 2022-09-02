The 1,000 ewes are aged from first to third crop and are reported as being in prime condition for breeding.

Lisbeg Farms, run by the Bourns family in Lisbeg, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, is dispersing its flock of Mule ewes in Portumna Mart on Saturday 3 September.

The high-performing flock is one of the country’s largest sheep flocks and is being dispersed due to a change in farming enterprise.

Aged and any problem ewes have been culled, leaving 1,000 ewes ranging in age from first to third crop.

Ewes were all sourced in the Premier Mayo Mule and Greyface sales held in Aurivo Ballinrobe Mart in recent years.

The flock is said to consistently average in excess of two lambs per ewe joined to the ram, with this season’s performance reported at 2.11 lambs and a weaning rate in excess of 1.8 lambs per ewe joined.

High health status

Ewes are offered boasting a high flock health status. There is a preventative programme in place for toxoplasmosis and enzootic abortion, with the Toxovax and Enzovax vaccine administered to all sheep.

A vaccination programme is also in place for clostridial diseases, with the Heptavac-P vaccine used.

The health programme also covers routine treatments to control internal and external parasites, along with keeping any lameness issues in check.

Selection of rams

The flock has utilised Suffolk, Charollais and Vendéen genetics in recent years.

Charollais and Vendéen genetics were used for ease of lambing, while Suffolk rams were viewed as an ideal cross with the Mule ewes, with the farm marketing high-quality maternal Suffolk-Mule-cross ewe lambs.

The Mule ewes are a perfect cross for breeding high-quality maternal replacements, with the farm focusing on sales of Suffolk and Charollais-cross ewe lambs.

A small selection of rams from these breeds will be also offered on the day with ages ranging from 2019-born to 2021-born.

Buyers’ competition

All those who purchase sheep on the day will also be entered into a draw for items used on the farm, including the following:

10 sheep hurdles and pins manufactured by Cormac Sheep Equipment.

Five sheep hurdles and pins manufactured by Cormac Sheep Equipment.

Large lamb warmer box.

Four hay racks manufactured by Cormac Sheep Equipment.

Five wooden feed troughs.

Five rolls of sheep wire.

There will also be items accompanying the top-priced pens of sheep on the day and these will be sponsored by Liffey Milly, Charles Wynne Feeds, Conroy Agri Supplies and Agrineeds, Birr.

Online bidding

Bidding will take place in Portumna Mart and also through the MartBids online sales platform.

Viewing will take place in the mart from 10.30am to 11.15am, with the sale taking place at 11.30am.

For enquiries, contact the mart on 087-986 2539 or the Bourns family on 087-255 8226.