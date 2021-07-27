Over 150 head of pedigree cattle went under the hammer on Saturday in Clones for the Harte Farm dispersal sale.

The sale included cattle from five breeds, along with a full clearance of embryo and semen lots. A strong Northern Irish presence on the day helped to keep lots moving.

The sale proved strong from the get go, with some early Limousin cows selling for in excess of €8,000. Buyers remained engaged throughout, as Charolais as the last breed through the ring also saw a top price of €8,000.

The semen and embryo lots also proved a big draw, with some embryos selling for over €850 each and semen making in excess of €300 a straw.

Sale topper

Leading trade on the day was lot 9, the Limousin cow Dinmore Latena who sold for €8,800. This six-year-old cow who was originally purchased in England had auctioneer Tom Cox in full swing before he dropped his gavel in favour of a Northern Irish buyer. Sired by Dinmore Goldeneye with Hawk and Tonka in the back breeding, the sale topper is due in October to Ampertaine Elgin.

Also hitting the high notes early on was Coraghy Michaela ET who met her reserve at €8,200. This rising four-year-old Limousin cow is sired by Foreman, with Bavardage on the dam’s side. She sold with her time nearly up to Tomschoice Lexicon.

Charolais success

Top of the Charolais on offer was a call of €8,000 for Bostonia N-Ingrid. This December 2017-born Tonroe Lesley daughter is due to calve next month to Thrunton Offcier.

The much admired 11-month-old heifer Ciraghy Missy ET secured a price of €7,600 to lead the Simmental trade. Sired by Hillcrest Champion she is out of Auroch Wave who also bred the twice Highland champion Auroch Eve.

Missy ET's full siter sold directly after her for €5,100

Angus trade saw a top of €4,200 for the home-bred Coraghy Roisin ET. This August 2018-born embryo by HF Kodak is in calf to Stouphill Bomber.

See this week's Irish Farmers Journal for full report.