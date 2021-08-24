Reserve overall champion and new record priced Irish Rouge, Seeorum Lolli, exhibited by Claire and Oliver Keaskin, and pictured with judge Michael Brady.

The Irish Rouge Sheep Society hosted its premier sale in Tullamore last Friday, with a new record price set. Highlight of the sale came when the shearling ewe and reserve overall champion from the Seeorum flock hit the market at €1,350 to set a new Irish Rouge record price.

Bred by Oliver and Claire Keaskin from Co Cavan, Seeorum Lolli was sired by Tullyvallen Scooby Doo and out of Tullyvallen Patsy.

The stylish record setter was purchased breeder Tom Feehan of Co Mayo.

This transaction topped a super day for the Keaskin duo who also sold Lolli’s full sister, Seeorum Lollipop, for €1,280. This one was the choice of Shay Kennedy for his Townhill flock in Co Waterford.

Champion

Judge on the night Michael Brady found his overall champion in the form of the ram lamb, Kyleen Meat Loaf. Bred by well-known Edwin Draper from Co Tipperary, Meat Loaf was sired by Tullyvallen Van Morrison and is out of the home-bred Kyleen Krinkler. The young ram was the pick of Michael Mitchell at a price of €770.

Overall champion was ram lamb Kyleen Meat Loaf from Edwin Draper. Pictured with judge Michael Brady

Top price ram lamb on the night was Weekfield Mikel who sold for €920. This one was bred by Joseph Kennedy of Co Roscommon and was the pick of Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor of the Woodfield flock in Co Meath. Sired by Tullyvallen Windfall, he is out of Weekfield Jane. The Weekfield flock went on to sell two more rams at €890 and €800 respectively.

Ewes

Taking top spot in the ewe lamb class was Quarrymount Magnolia from Brian Mathews. This Townhill Lawrence-sired ewe is out of Quarrymount Halo and was knocked down at €600. Strong commercial interest on the night meant over 90% of the lots forward found new homes.