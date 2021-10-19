Norman Connolly’s sale of 48 in-calf heifers proved exceptionally popular in Tuam Mart on Monday night, with huge interest both ringside and from a large online audience.

The heifers were scanned in-calf to a range of AI sires such as EBY, Tomschoice Lexicon, Lodge Hamlet and Loyal, as well as some bred to Limousin and Belgian Blue stock bulls. Calving dates ranged from early November to Christmas time.

Demand for these types of heifers continues to increase, with numerous lots opening at over €2,300 and the hammer falling in excess of €3,000 on seven occasions.

A top price of €3,400 was hit three times, including for a 760kg (€4.47/kg) roan coloured Limousin heifer, born April 2019, in-calf to EBY and due in mid-November.

Average prices

In all, 90% were sold on the night at an average price of just over €2,500/head or €4.42/kg.

There was a mix of black and red Limousins, Simmental-crosses and Charolais-crosses forward for sale.

This Limousin-cross heifer weighed 750kg and sold for €2,700 (€3.60/kg).

Speaking to Norman afterwards, he said that a touch of colour was a benefit, but that there was a clear preference for heifers with power and size on the night.

Charolais-cross heifers averaged €2,270, Simmental-cross averaged €2,760, one Belgian Blue-sired heifer came to €2,520 and the majority of heifers which were Limousin and Limousin-crosses averaged over €2,490.

This April 2019-born heifer weighed 720kg and sold for €2,460 (€3.42/kg).

Commenting on the sale, Tuam Mart manager Marion Devane said that it was great to see such confidence in the suckler industry reflected by the number of younger buyers. She said that “the sale attracted an electric trade, with buyers from as far as Letterkenny and Castleblayney”.