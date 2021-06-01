This September 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 525kg and sold for €1,340 (€2.55/kg).

Last Thursday, Kingscourt mart hosted its weekly general sale of cattle, with trade holding steady across the board.

The weekly weanling sale has been put on pause for the summer months, meaning numbers have been slightly up for the last two weeks. In total over 260 cattle were offered for sale, with 94% finding new homes.

Positive outlook

Speaking after the sale mart manager Lisa Keenan said: “Everything was a flyer and has being holding well the last few weeks. I was expecting a drop in cow prices with the factory prices slipping, but that wasn’t the case. The northern buyers are helping the whole thing massively too, as they are very keen for that young cow and R grade heifer and bullock. There’s a lot of confidence at the moment so if the factories hold prices the outlook is positive.”

This September 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 520kg and sold for €1,360 (€2.62/kg).

Good weather

The prospect of good weather late last week certainly helped the store trade in marts across the country and Kingscourt was no exception. Farmer buyers remained very active for the fancy stores, which helped to secure a few notable prices.

Young bulls sold up to €3.18/kg for good continental-type cattle. Heavier heifers passed the €3/kg mark, with Charolais the sire of choice.

This September 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 575kg and sold for €1,400 (€2.43/kg).

Overall, prices were closer to an average of €2.50/kg across the breeds, moving up to an average of €2.80/kg for the top third of lots sold.

Heavier lots suitable for direct slaughter or a short period of feeding were light on the ground but were met with a strong trade when offered. Bullocks over 550kg sold up to €2.70/kg with the general go for continental bulls and heifers around the €2.40/kg mark.

This October 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 465kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.41/kg).

Angus and Hereford were back at €2.10-€2.20/kg in line with previous weeks but these were all for first cross dairy stock.

As mentioned cow trade has held well, with good young cows selling as high as €2.10/kg. Continental bred stock generally hovered around the €1.80/kg mark.

Friesian cows ranged from €1.50/kg to €1.70/kg, with a few exceptions either side.

This February 2020-born Simmental heifer weighed 380kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.63/kg).

This January 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 420kg and sold for €1,020 (€2.43).

This February 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 420kg and sold for €970 (€2.31/kg).

This November 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.20/kg)