Portumna Mart in Co Galway recently held its July Fatstock Show and Sale of dry cows, heifers and bullocks. On the day almost 500 cattle passed through the ring it, meaning it was no easy task for father and son team and judges Peter Quinn Sr and Peter Quinn Jr to pick their champions.

Judges Peter Quinn Jr and Sr pictured with the top three cows at the July Fatstock Sale in Portumna Mart.

Cows were met with a super trade, with most entering the ring in factory fit condition. Any cows for feeding saw a slightly poorer trade, with a high agent interest driving the trade both ringside online.

Heavier, factory-fit cows dominated trade, with €2,250 paid for the champion cow on the day. Weighing 865kg she made €2.60/kg. The overall sale average for cows stood at €2.25/kg, with some heavier, aged cows bringing this average down slightly.

This 2018-born Aberdeen Angus cow, weighing 720kg, sold for €1,530 (€2.12/kg).

In the 500kg bracket, cows met a lesser trade at €2.10/kg on average. Those in the 600kg range were a strong, averaging €2.25/kg – the top cows in this bracket made €2.65/kg.

Heavier cows weighing 700kg plus saw the best trade, with a strong average of €2.40/kg.

Brilliant trade

“The trade in recent weeks has been brilliant and today's sale was no different” mart manager Marie Younge told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Any heifer suitable either breeding or beef was snatched up quickly, with top prices being helped helped by a strong northern presence.

Heifers of 550kg plus saw a firm average of €2.25/kg, with a good demand for heifers in this category for feeding. Heifers weighing 650kg were an even better trade, with an average of €2.40/kg and a top price of €2.65/kg for the champion heifer on the day.

These Charolais heifers were born in June 2019 and weighed 602kg on average. They sold for €1,320 (€2.09/kg).

Heifers of 700kg and above were met with the best trade on the day with the top heifer in this bracket selling for €2.88/kg and an overall average for this bracket of €2.50/kg.

This February 2019-born Limousin heifer, weighing 530kg, sold for €1,180 (€2.22/kg).

Weanling sales in Portumna return on Monday 26 July as larger numbers are beginning to turn out.