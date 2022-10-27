A selection of highly sought after commercial and pedigree embryos are included. \ Philip Doyle

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Ltd, in conjunction with MartBids, the Irish Farmers Journal online bidding platform, is holding a timed auction of elite semen and embryos on martbids.ie from Friday 28 October until Monday 31 October.

The sale includes semen from a number of rare bulls across a wide variety of breeds including Charolais, Limousin, Simmental and Aberdeen Angus. Straws of Ampertaine Foreman, Kaprico Eravelle, Ronick Hawk, Pirate, Goldstar Echo, BYU, EPI, EDJ, BB2247 and Hillcrest Champion are included in the sale.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Clogher Mart manager Robert Simpson said: “We are delighted to partner with MartBids again for this embryo and semen auction. We have received a lot of enquiries already and hopefully the sale will go well.”

Buyers need to register on martbids.ie and be approved to bid prior to the auction starting. The timed auction will begin to close at 6pm on Monday 31 October.

For enquires, contact Robert at Clogher Mart on 0044-792 975 9229.