The Dalevalley Sky High Protein sale this year moved to Carnaross mart, having started in Ballybay back in 2010. The 2021 edition marked the eight renewal of the sale and saw the lots on offer met with a flying demand throughout.

Keen ringside buyers along with online and telephone bids from throughout Ireland and the UK helped see trade peak at €10,500. This was paid for an April 2020-born heifer from the Hallow herd of Philip and Linda Jones based outside Gorey in Co Wexford. Their heifer Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 159 ticked all the boxes for a number of interested bidders before the hammer finally dropped to a Cornwall breeder Anthony Willis for his Willsboro herd.

Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET (EX96) dam of second high seller and grandam of high seller. Former Baileys, Emeral Expo and all-Ireland champion. \ Jane Steel

Sired by Mr D Apple, this stylish heifer is a potential sixth generation EX classified cow. Dam of the sale topper is Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, the overall inter-breed champion at Balmoral in 2019 who also classified EX top marks as a first calver. One further generation back is the EX96 classified Hallow Advent Twizzle 3, a former Baileys, Emerald Expo and all-Ireland champion.

This line proved to be in most demand on the day with six Twizzle family members selling for an average of €7,300.

Second high seller was Hallow Octain Twizzle 1597 who made €9,800. This April 2020-born heifer is the last direct daughter to sell from the aforementioned Advent Twizzle. She is the first and only Irish cow to breed three EX classified second calvers. Sired by Stantons High Octane she was the pick of Northern Ireland based Alan and Leeann Paul for their Slatabogie herd.

Dalevalley Maze Apple Red ET who sold for €7,400.

The €7,400 price tag was hit on two occasions. First was Dalevalley Maze Apple Red ET from Roy and Heather Cromie, Castlefin, Co Donegal. This six-month-old red and white calf is a potential 10th generation VG or EX classified animal. Her donor dam based in Canada is a daughter of the EX93 classified MS Apple Andringa Red ET who won all American red and white heifer calf in 2016.

Matching the money was another red and white, this time back to the Jones family for another Twizzle. Hallow Awesome Twizzle Red was this one’s name, and the February 2020-born heifer is another granddaughter of Advent Twizzle 3. Served to AI two months ago to a red carrier bull, she had being ticked off by a number of potential customers, highlighting the demand for red genetics of late.

Sisters

Entering the ring together were two maternal sister from the dam Mileen Doorman Twizzle ET. Highest bidder here got their choice of the two with the second then offered up. Again going back the EX96 classified Advent Twizzle 3, top pick was Duckett Crush Tatoo's daughter Hallow CM Tatoo Twizzle who sold at €7,100. Her sister by Col DG Crushtime then sold for €4,800.

Next in line selling for €5,600 was Hallow Diamondback Areil. This October 2019-born in-calf heifer is due early September to sexed semen from Siemers Lambda Haniko. Her VG86 classified two-year-old dam gave nearly 9,400kgs in her second lactation of 4.06% protein.

Back to Dalevalley and it was another red who was up, with Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red who sold for €5,100. This polled heifer is sired by Cycle McGucci and goes back to a long line of American red and white champions.