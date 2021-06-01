This June 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 210kg and sold for €440 (€2.09/kg).

At Drumshanbo Mart's most recent sale last Friday (28 May), factory fit cows were in demand, though the clearance rate was back slightly on recent weeks.

Cows under 700kg and not judged to be factory fit were a tougher trade, with such examples making an average of €1.55/kg.

Mart manager Eoin Kane told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The cow trade has slipped, with older cows being back a little on the previous week”.

Bulls were also back slightly, with lower numbers put forward. These made an average of €2.10/kg, with younger, lighter bulls in the 400kg-500kg range making up to €2.40/kg.

This July 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 320kg and sold for €770 (€2.40/kg).

Heifers

Some super heifers went under the hammer, with quality individuals making over €1,200/head. The majority of heifers entered the ring between 250kg and 350kg, with strong demand from northern buyers pushing prices as far as €2.90/kg.

Dairy-bred Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle in this weight bracket were 15-20c/kg behind the continentals. There was a small selection of heavier heifers in the sale weighing over 500kgs and making €2/kg on average.

This November 2020-born Limousin bull weighed 355kg and sold for €820 (€2.31/kg).

Top call on the night went to a Limousin x heifer weighing 390kg who sold for €1,250 (€3.20/kg). She was purchased for breeding.

Weanlings

Weanling bulls saw a stronger trade than previous weeks, with quality bulls crossing the €2/kg mark. A few exceptional quality bulls reached close to €3/kg.

The ring saw a large number of dairy-bred bulls, which were met with good trade for those in the 250kg-300kg range.

The continental bull trade was very strong, with a few of the top bulls around 350kg selling for an average of €2.95/kg.

This May 2018-born Charolais heifer weighed 435kg and sold for €970 (€2.23/kg).

This 2017-born Limousin cow weighed 645kg and sold for €1,140 (€1.77/kg).

This 2009-born Charolais cow weighed 795kg and sold for €1,350 (€1.70/kg).