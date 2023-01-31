Relatively new to the slurry equipment market, Martin Equipment displayed its range of umbilical and retrofit tanker-mounted dribble bar solutions at last week’s event.

The company was founded two years ago by Monaghan agricultural contractor, Graeme Martin, who in his spare time during the winter months set out to fabricate himself a new umbilical system for his own use. Once built, interest from local farmers increased.

Spotting an opportunity, Graeme decided to further invest his time and in resources and start up a business producing tanker-mounted dribble bars and umbilical systems. Interest so far has been great, according to Martin who has over 47 systems built to date and over 70 on order. Just some of the components being used include AOL macerators and the tried-and-tested Bauer umbilical pumps.

In terms of tanker-mounted dribble bars, two working widths are offered – 7.5m fixed and a 9.6m telescopic model. Systems can be either chassis- or rear door-mounted and feature breakback protection. The 7.5m unit is priced at €9,500 plus VAT. A trailing shoe system and twin macerator umbilical dribble bar is currently in development.