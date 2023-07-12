The potential penalties were laid out by Department officials on Wednesday as a series of investigations gets under way into breaches of animal welfare.

Mart operators who do not comply with animal welfare legislation on their premises risk having their trading licences revoked, the Department of Agriculture has warned.

Animal transport operators who breach legislation on animal welfare also risk penalties up to and including having their authorisation revoked, and prosecution.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that both he and farmers were “horrified” and “disgusted” by the RTÉ footage.

“The Department are engaging with the marts involved. The Department are also engaging with RTÉ regarding gathering the evidence.

“We’ll be looking to step out the investigation as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.