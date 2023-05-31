There were multiple marts listed among those who received direct payments.

Marts, producer organisations and co-ops were among those listed as CAP payment beneficiaries in 2022. The Commercial Mushroom Producers’ co-operative society, which represents 18 mushroom growers, received €6.18m in producer group aid in 2022, having claimed just under €2.2m in the same scheme in 2021.

Farm Fresh Produce received €1.1m in producer group aid and the Quality Green producer organisation got €248,000.

Among the marts to direct payments were Golden Vale Co-op mart (€22,804), Headford Co-op Mart (€3,900), Ballyjamesduff Mart (€5,357) and Elphin Mart (€4,274).

Other notable beneficiaries include the National Ploughing Association (NPA) which claimed €33,754 in payments and Cawood Scientific Ltd, which drew down €5.7m for “technical assistance” in payments listed as moving “outside of Ireland”.

Bord Bia also claimed €1.4m for food promotion and Birdwatch Ireland took €452,000 in co-operation funds.