ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham at the Beef Summit in Ballinasloe, Co Galway. \ Dave Ruffles

Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) beef chair Edmund Graham is urging farmers to consider the mart as the best option when selling cattle as numbers remain tight.

“With cattle as scarce as they are, the opportunity is there for farmers to chase a decent price through whatever means possible,” Graham said.

“Upwards of €2.50/kg liveweight has been achieved regardless of spec - with northern buyers helping to keep the trade buoyant also.

"The marts should remain a good option for the coming weeks at least, and particularly so if you happen to be facing quality assurance penalties in the factories.”

He added that it was no harm to let factory agents compete for stock in an open market.