Corrin Mart, Kanturk Mart and Ennis Mart have cancelled their sales for Tuesday. \ Donal O' Leary

Kanturk Mart in Cork has cancelled its general cattle sale due to take place on Tuesday 7 December due to Storm Barra.

Due to the status red wind warning, the management of Kanturk Mart took the decision to cancel the weekly sale.

“The safety of our staff and customers is of the utmost importance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Stay safe,” the mart said.

The Kanturk Mart office will reopen at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Corrin Mart

Cork Marts has also cancelled its general cattle sale due to the red wind warning.

“In the interest of the health and safety of all our customers and staff, Cork Marts has cancelled the weekly sale at Corrin for Tuesday 7 December.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Everyone’s safety is of primary importance,” a mart spokesperson said.

Ennis Mart

The cattle sale due to be held at Ennis Mart in Clare on Tuesday has also been cancelled due to Storm Barra.

Storm Barra

Met Éireann issued a status red wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Clare on Tuesday.

The warning is in effect from 6am to 9pm in Cork and Kerry and will come into effect in Clare from 4pm until 1am on Wednesday morning.