Sheila Fitzgerald and the Boherbue choir performing at the fundraising concert in Kanturk mart recently.

Choirs replaced cattle in Kanturk Mart recently as musicians, singers and dancers replaced auctioneers when the north Cork venue hosted a fundraising concert for Marymount Hospital and Hospice.

The Duhallow area is well-known for its musical tradition and the event drew a crowd of almost 500 people who were entertained in the main ring for the three-hour extravaganza.

In total, €17,000 was raised for the worthy cause and this included the auction of a Charolais bullock that was donated by Kanturk Mart.

I’m reliably informed that the auction of the animal didn’t take place on the night but the tunes returned on sale day for the cheque presentation too.