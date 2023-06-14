The live trade is returning higher prices for pens of ram lambs in Northern Ireland.

Competition for slaughter-fit lambs in the marts has intensified as buying agents become more active in sourcing sheep for the Eid Al-Adha festival on 28 June.

With buying agents for local factories competing against counterparts from Irish abattoirs and live exporters, prices are hardening.

Reports indicate buyers are most active for pens of ram lambs in the region of 45kg to 48kg.

Where farmers can batch ram lambs accordingly, £142 to £150 is widely available, which converts to deadweight prices of 676p/kg to 690p/kg.

In contrast, mixed consignments of ram and ewe lambs are making £135 to £140, which is similar to factory prices of 650p to 660p/kg.

Factory quotes for lambs are up 10p/kg, with plants on a base of 640p/kg. Most throughput is coming via producer groups, meaning processors are securing numbers at 10p to 15/kg over base.

Quotes have hardened by 10c/kg in the Republic of Ireland, with deals on €7.90 to €8/kg, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 650p/kg.

Beef

Prime cattle quotes have eased at some plants with most factories on 468p/kg for U-3 grades.

However, regular finishers indicate deals for steers and heifers range from 490p to 496p/kg depending on numbers.

Young bulls remain on prices of 482p to 484p/kg.

Marts

The downturn in factory prices has been slow to filter through to the live ring, with 280p to 290p/kg widely available for U grading steers and heifers, which equates to deadweight prices of 490p to 510p/kg.

