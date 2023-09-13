Representatives from the NI mart trade have met with DAERA to voice concerns over the impact of the new Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme (BCRS) on prime fatstock sales.

In the first year of the scheme, finishers are to receive a headage payment where NI born-and-reared steers, heifers and young bulls are slaughtered at under 30 months.

The scheme is due to start in January 2024, with the payment expected to be around the £80/head mark.

However, if that payment is made to the owner of the animal immediately prior to slaughter, mart managers fear this could bring an end to sales of fat cattle.

“If the proposed payment is only payable to the final herdowner, farmers who reared the cattle to the point of slaughter will bypass the live ring and sell direct to abattoirs to claim the premium,” commented a mart owner.

Residency

It is understood that marts broadly in agreement with other industry representatives in wanting DAERA to incorporate a residency period into the scheme.

One proposal put forward is that the payment is made to whoever owned the animal for at least 60 days within the last 100 days pre-slaughter.

That would rule out specialist cattle agents and traders who buy to order for processors. The counter argument is that a residency period will make the scheme more complicated to administer, and in any event, a specialist buyer will probably pay more for an animal that will meet eligibility requirements.

NIFAIS

Meanwhile, local marts continue to experience problems with the roll-out of the new NI Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS).

The main issue is the time taken to permit animals into and out of marts, which is causing delays to the start of sales.

“Our weanling sales start in a fortnight and October sees marts hitting peak throughput. Unless the system is brought up-to-speed quickly, it will be a nightmare for mart staff during the busiest time of year,” commented one mart manager.

To help resolve issues, DAERA and mart officials are continuing to have weekly online meetings.

Read more

New payments to impact weanlings and stores