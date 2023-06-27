Irish Maschio Gaspardo importer, WBD Farm Machinery, presented and demonstrated the Italian manufacturers Diretta mechanical direct drill range and the first unit to arrive on Irish shores. To keep costs as low as possible, the firm opted to show the mechanical version over the pneumatic alternative.

The 3m trailed drill comprises 20 seeding units across two rows to achieve 15cm row spacings. Each seeding unit is equipped with a 475mm cutting disc guided by a depth wheel. Up to 260kg of downwards pressure can be applied per unit for optimum penetration in hard surfaces. A steel closing wheel consolidates around the seed channel.

Seeding depth is adjustable by means of interchangeable depth wheels. The 2,090l hopper is split into 1,260l and 830l partitions for seed and fertiliser applications. Several options are available including an electric metering wheel and an electric single row shut off for tramlines.

The Diretta has a list price of €49,000 plus VAT.