Aside from film binding Massey Ferguson has introduced dedicated 'Silage' and 'Comfort' specification packages to its balers.

Massey Ferguson has made a number of updates to its baler ranges for 2022.

The most notable of all is the option of specifying film-on-film binding in addition to traditional net binding on its fixed-chamber ProTec combination baler/wrappers.

An updated 1,000rpm gearbox option is now available on Xtra and ProTec machines, claiming to transmit 20% more power than before.

Operators can quickly switch between net or film using the rapid reload system. This holds up to three rolls of net, film or a combination of both. The comfort load system leaves film and net loading convenient from ground level via the loading arm.

Two new specification packages, Silage and Comfort, are available on both Xtra model balers as well as on ProTec models.

The Silage pack includes some of the following features: 2.4m pickup, 25 knives, 1,000rpm driveline, 550 tyres, spare set of knives and knife-blanking plates, bale protection mat, etc.

Comfort

The Comfort package includes the E-Link Pro Isobus terminal, pickup caster wheels, bale shape indicator, on-board wash tank, LED spotlights, etc. However, it is possible to specify both packages if required.

Both fixed-chamber and variable-chamber ProTec models offer a new bale tipper that can be easily switched into transport position from the cab. A new optional LED lighting package provides a light for the wrapping table as well as lighting underneath the side panels.

A hydraulic jack is also now available.