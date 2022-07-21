Massey Ferguson has announced a range of new features with the aim of boosting productivity and improving ease of use on its flagship RK 1404 TRC-PRO Gen2 four rotor rake.

Massey Ferguson (MF) has announced a range of new features with the aim of boosting productivity and improving ease of use on its widest four-rotor rake.

The manufacturer's flagship MF RK 1404 TRC-PRO Gen2 four-rotor rake is capable of working at widths from 10.5m to 13.8m.

Fully ISOBUS compliant control is provided by proCONNECT, which provides for easier operation of all the main functions, including a single lift for all rotors, work/swath width adjustment, as well as setting the height of the individual rotors and headland lift.

MF says it is also possible to programme all the control functions on the joystick and log the area and hours worked.

To further ease the operator’s workload, myMemory, a rake management system, automatically adjusts the machine to the previous settings, for convenient set-up in the field.

Meanwhile, the gapControl feature monitors the rotors’ overlap and MF says it enables the operator to make precise adjustments from the cab.

Design

The new smart design features plastic covers and sheets, which replace metal guards.

Elsewhere, new sensors monitor the steering angle, as well as the lifting axle and swath width. There’s also a new option of five LED lights to improve vision for night work.

The manufacturer says that a cab-operated straightforward folding system automatically ensures the rotors lift or lower only when the axle is in the correct position. The rake now features a 4m transport height.

“Since its launch, Massey Ferguson’s hay and forage equipment has been well received by owners and dealers, earning a good reputation for productivity and efficiency,” says MF marketing director Europe & Middle East Jérôme Aubrion.

“These latest developments are part of our strategy of constant improvement to ensure we continue to deliver our customers exactly the right machines with specification they require.

"Upgrades to the new-generation four-rotor rakes increase durability as well as improve operation, helping operators form the perfect swath for following machines,” he adds.