Massey Ferguson has announced the introduction of a range of Limited-Edition S Series tractors as part of its 175th Anniversary celebrations.

“With strictly limited production, we expect these very special tractors to sell out quickly. Available to order from July, the Limited-Edition tractors feature a smart and elegant design that reflects Massey Ferguson’s outstanding 175 years of heritage. As well as the unique, stylish design, the extra special models also come with a host of personalised cab details and an individual gift pack for every customer,” says Massey Ferguson director of marketing Jérôme Aubrion.

All the top models in Massey Ferguson’s S Series are available in Europe as Limited-Edition versions. These include the MF 5S.145 Dyna-6, 6S.180 Dyna-VT, 7S.180 Dyna-6, 7S.210 Dyna-VT, 8S.265 Dyna-7 and 8S.305 Dyna-VT.

All 175 Limited-Edition tractors will be customised at the Beauvais factory and come equipped with MF’s Exclusive Specification.

The tractors will feature red bonnets and fenders, while grey stripes will place the “Little Grey Fergie” at the heart of the distinctive design.