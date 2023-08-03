A property in Bennekerry, Co Carlow, was raided by thieves last week.

A 2002 Massey Ferguson tractor was stolen from a shed in the Johnstown area of Bennekerry, Co Carlow, at some stage between 23 and 30 July, gardaí have confirmed.

A small trailer, six rolls of barbed wire, a water tank, two gas cylinders and a washing machine were also taken from the property.

Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made and that their investigations are ongoing.

Carlow community garda Seargeant Conor Egan called on machinery dealers and farmers alike to look out for anyone trying to sell the stolen tractor.

Anyone who was in the Johnstown area between 23 and 30 July and who may have information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059-913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666 111.