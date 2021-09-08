Replacing the outgoing popular 6700S Series, the new four-cylinder 6S range is made up of five models.

Following on from the well-received launch of its 5S and 8S tractor ranges, Massey Ferguson has just unveiled its new 6S and 7S ranges.

All models are now available to order and will be arriving in Ireland from spring of next year.

The styling from the 5S and 8S ranges, both launched inside the last 14 months, is the major visual upgrade and notably has been carried through to the new 6S and 7S ranges.

Massey describes the design as “neo-retro”, paying respect to its heritage with a modern styling.

The livery features a modern take on the iconic grey sabre stripe on the bonnet and grey cab pillars which date back to the MF 100 and 300 series. Other notable differences include the new, straightforward numbering. Take, for example, the MF 6S.155 – the “6” stands for the series, the “S” stands for the specification level and the last three digits are the maximum power. If we delve into the new series a bit more, we note that the new ranges feature higher levels of comfort, control and manoeuvrability.

6S range

MF claims the 6S is the first ever 200hp, four-cylinder tractor.

The five-tractor lineup ranges from 135hp to 180hp (150hp to 200hp with Engine Power Management (EPM)). MF says the 6S Series delivers the power and torque of a larger six-cylinder, but with all the benefits of a smaller tractor (2.67m wheelbase and the 4.75m turning radius – which MF claims is the tightest available from any 200hp tractor).

The new 6S Series tractors are available with a choice of the specifications – Essential, Panoramic, Efficient or Exclusive.

Engine and capacities

The 6S tractors are powered by AGCO Power engines that deliver maximum powers from 135hp to 180hp, with a power boost of between 15hp and 20hp depending on model. The torque also rises with the boost – by up to 40Nm on the largest 6S.180.

Meanwhile, the firm’s ‘All-in-One’ SCR system is designed so the engines meet Stage V emissions regulations. Tucked under the cab, MF claims it’s a maintenance-free system which has no impact on visibility or performance.

Weighing 400kg less than its six-cylinder equivalents, MF claims the tractors offer the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. Meanwhile, the tractors are designed to handle payloads with a gross vehicle weight of up to 12,500kg.

The range features up to a 9,600kg rear linkage capacity and a 110l/min closed-centre load-sensing hydraulics. It also comes with the option of 150l/min on Dyna-6 models, while Dyna-VT tractors, come with a 190l/min option. For optimum traction, the 6S.165 and 6S.180 can be specified with Michelin VF650/60R42 rear tyres.

7S engine and capacities

The new 7S Series bridges the gap between the new four-cylinder 135hp-180hp 6S range and the flagship 8S models.

The range features four new models, offering power outputs from 155hp up to 190hp. Once again, we see the clear model designations of the numbering denote the maximum power of the tractors – the 7S.155, 7S.165, 7S.180 and 7S.190. All also deliver up to an extra 30hp with EPM – depending on model. This extra power and torque is generated automatically when required for transport, PTO work or the demanding hydraulic requirements.

To meet the latest Stage V emissions regulations, MF uses its ‘All-in-One’ system, which combines a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and a soot catalyst (SC) in one compact unit. Tucked neatly under the cab, this has no impact on the visibility and indeed, the exhaust pipe, is as slim as before.

Powered by a six-pot, 6.6-litre AGCO Power engine, the new tractors feature a 2.88m wheelbase with a turning radius of 4.93m. The range sees a three-point linkage lift capacity of 9,600kg on the rear and 4,000kg up front, with up to a 14t Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

Both tractor ranges come with the option of either the Dyna-VT continuously variable transmission or the well-known Dyna-6 Super-Eco (24 x 24 semi-powershift)

Shared transmissions

Both tractor ranges come with the option of either the Dyna-VT continuously variable transmission or the well-known Dyna-6 Super-Eco (24 x 24 semi-powershift), with AutoDrive. The new Super Eco version of the Dyna-VT reduces fuel consumption by achieving 40km/h at 1,450rpm, while the Dyna-6 Super Eco achieves 40km/h at 1,500rpm. Designed and built in-house, both transmissions have been well proven in the industry over the past 20 years. Both tractor ranges also feature the brake-to-neutral function, which also disengages drive when the brakes are applied. A ‘Super Creeper’ option enables working speeds down as low as 70m/h at 1,400rpm. A point to note is that the Dyna-VT is the only option on the 190hp, 7S.190.

Shared cab and controls

They also gain new features, controls, and connectivity, first introduced on the 8S flagship. Both ranges now feature a new, standard air-suspended seat. A heated seat, with real leather trim, equipped with Dynamic Damping System with lateral stability suspension is an option.

For Exclusive and Efficient versions, there is also a new armrest, which is linked to the seat, containing all controls including the engine, transmission, hydraulics, linkage and PTO as well as switches for the radio and phone.

The ranges come with the option of mechanical or active mechanical cab suspension, as well as the suspended front axle option. Loader operators will welcome the Visio Roof option, which improves vision.

All main tractor functions are run from a single new Multipad, Isobus-compatible controller. This includes a new linkage control rocker switch, cruise settings, driving mode presets and MF Guide activation. It also houses a micro joystick to control two electric spool valves. Another multifunction joystick option offers convenient control of the optional loader or front linkage.

Inside the cab, the 6S and 7S tractors are fitted with a new air conditioning system, while other changes have made it a quieter (70dBA) workplace.

MF say its new Datatronic 5 terminal features a brighter and clearer touchscreen to reduce glare, while new shortcuts on the homepage are said to make it easier to use.

With Isobus connectivity and GPS signal, Datatronic 5 not only manages all the tractor functions but also runs the Precision Farming suite. Data gathered and recorded automatically on MF TaskDoc is transferred via USB memory card. The Task Doc Pro option allows you to create application plans and wirelessly synchronises with farm management software.

Meanwhile, telemetry is now standard on all MF 7S models. The radio, mobile phone and media can now be operated through the Datatronic 5 screen, with inputs via Bluetooth, USB or aux lead.

On the outside, it’s possible to fit up to 16 LED work lights to complement the bonnet lightbar on 7S models. A new E-loader option enables operators to weigh individual fork or bucket loads and record the total, load or job and these can be transferred as a simple spreadsheet. It’s also possible to set up and save upper and lower limits as well as automatic sequences for different loading cycles.

New 8S.285 and 8S.305 models

Since unveiling the 8S series in July 2020, MF has now extended the series with the addition of two new models. With the launch of the 8S.285 and the 8S.305, the 8S Series now includes six models, with maximum powers from 205hp to 305hp and EPM boosting power up by a further 20hp (depending on model).

MF 8S models from the MF 8S.285 down to the MF 8S.205 can be specified with either the new Dyna-VT Super ECO, latest Dyna E-Power Dual Clutch or the Dyna-7 semi-powershift transmission.

The Dyna-VT continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard on the MF 8S.305 and an option on all other models. Meanwhile, Dyna E-Power Dual Clutch provides a total of 28 forward and reverse speeds. The Dual Clutch technology on the range provides the benefits of a fully mechanical powershift without any torque interruption.

Alternatively, MF’s Dyna-7, semi-powershift transmission features 28 forward and reverse speeds, in four ranges and seven gears. It was developed from the proven Dyna-6, with the manufacturer claiming it is 10% more efficient than the Dyna-6 for the same engine horsepower in field application.

The now six-model range is powered by a six-pot, 7.4-litre AGCO Power engine. Many of the same cab and control features mentioned above in the new 6S and 7S ranges are standard on the 8S Series.