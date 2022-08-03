The new option of the Multi Crop Separator is said to increase seperation by up to 20%.

Massey Ferguson has completely renewed its Activa range of five straw walker combines. Models now benefit from power upgrades as well as additional features and the option of the performance enhancing Multi Crop Separator.

A new 260hp Activa 7344 model has been added to head up the range while the updated 226hp MF Activa 7343 and 185hp MF Activa 7342 are designed to deliver flexible and high-quality harvesting in a wide range of crops for small- to medium-sized farms. The 7342 is fitted with a 4.9l engine while the two larger models feature a 7.4l power unit.

The main changes inside the cab include the new seat-mounted armrest, air-suspended seat and electronic control of the optional three-speed hydrostatic transmission. Setting of the independent front and rear concave adjustment is also electrically operated from the cab.

Concaves can now be changed quicker when moving between crops and the new modular grain pan has plastic inserts to ease cleaning.

The 7342 is only available with the Freeflow header ranging from 4.8m to 6m in size while the two larger models are compatible with either the Freeflow 4.8m to 7.6m option or the Powerflow option which ranges in cutting width from 5.5m to 6.2m.

Grain tank capacity is 5,200l in the 7342 and 7343 models. The 6,500l option for the 7343 is fitted as standard on the 7344. Similarly, unloading speed is 72l/min as standard on both the 7342 and 7343. The 7343 is available with an optional 85l/min auger which is standard on the flagship model.

Other options include electric sieve adjustment, returns monitor, cool box and a rear camera.