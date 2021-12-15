Massey claim that the new logo is a mix between its strong heritage and fresh brand values.

To celebrate its 175th anniversary Massey Ferguson has given its iconic Triple Triangle logo a fresh new modern look. The logo has symbolised the brand since 1958.

The three overlapping triangles are said to represent the mutually beneficial relationship between the farmers, dealers and the brand.

To coincide with the new logo, Massey has also launched its new ‘Born to Farm’ identity.

Francesco Murro of Massey Ferguson said: “We have been thinking of a new logo since we unveiled the MF NEXT Concept at Agritechnica 2019. MF New Era started to come to life with the MF 8S launch in July 2020 followed by the launch of a full line of products these past 18 months, including our September 2021 Born to Farm Digital Event.

The Massey Ferguson logo time line over the years

The new logo, which already features on Massey Ferguson’s digital channels will gradually be introduced into factories, offices as well as its dealer network signage in early 2022.