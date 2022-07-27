Aside from new model numbering a whole host of updates have been made in terms of new running gear and a higher capacity pickup.

Massey Ferguson recently rolled out a number of updates to its 2200 large square baler series. Many of the updates have been inherited from the Ultra HD model.

Inside the cab, operation is said to have been made easier with the new MF BaleCreate control terminal. Here, operators can setup the terminal to display up to three work screens with up to 12 different items on each.

Bale length is now adjusted electronically from the terminal.

Model numbering has been changed to match the existing bale sizes (in Imperial measurements).

A new tandem axle and suspension system improves handling and keep transport widths to less than 3.0m on 620/50-22.5 tyres. Both axles are seated on a set of large leaf springs either side. Air brakes are now fitted as standard leaving the range rated up to 60km/h.

Pickup and chamber

The pickup now includes five tine bars and 80 double tines, 25% more than previous, improving crop flow into the packer chamber. New larger, maintenance-free bearings and components from the high capacity Ultra HD balers have been integrated.

New polypropylene pick-up wrappers are said to improve the feed in of crop, which as well as reducing friction are lighter and operate more quietly.

All the balers are equipped as standard with the Packer feeding system, while the ProCut Cutter is an option for all, apart from the MF 2244.

The sealed ball bearings in the packer crank are now larger to increase reliability. The plunger also now runs on new, sealed and high-specification bearings, which are 11% larger than those used previously. As with the HD range, all bearings are sealed and therefore do not require lubrication.

Massey has said it has responded to operator requests to help fine-tune flake size in certain crops and conditions.

Massey Ferguson now provides a lever for quick and easy adjustment of the trip door spring tension. The lever provides a way to make fine adjustments to accommodate varying crop conditions.

The bale chute has been redesigned and now sees heavy duty straps instead of chains for better durability and quieter performance.

All the new MF 2200 Series balers are equipped with MF Connect Telemetry as standard and are fully compliant with the latest TIM – Tractor Implement Management system.

Using the baler’s existing sensors, combined with software, TIM monitors baler performance and target settings and then automatically speeds up or slows down the tractor to achieve optimum results.