There is a five-fold differential in the gross output of the top suckler farms compared to those operating at lower levels of performance in Ireland.

Teagasc figures show that farms categorised in the top third of suckler herds generated a gross margin in 2021 of €979/ha.

However, the bottom third of farms made just €197/ha, with the middle third of suckler operations making €483/ha.

The data was included in a single-suckling enterprise factsheet, compiled as part of the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS).

The performance of the better suckler farms was based on maximising output. The gross output on the top-third of suckler units was €1,723/ha, compared to €957/ha for the middle third of holdings and €665/ha for the poorest third.

Despite the wide variation in performance at farm level, the average net margin on suckler farms in 2021 – excluding all direct payments – was just €11/ha.

The poor returns were a function of the high costs involved in single suckling. Total costs average €1,104/ha, with gross output averaging €1,115/ha.

The poor profit levels in suckling were also reflected in the margins per cow.

The survey found that the average suckler cow lost €24 in 2021.

In addition, the survey identified a big variation in the financial performance of suckler operations that sold their stock as weanlings, stores or finished cattle.

The NFS found that farmers who sold their stock as weanlings had a gross margin that averaged €431/ha.

Farmers who took their calves to stores averaged €594/ha, with those taking the calves to finish making an average of €656/ha.

From an environmental perspective, the NFS confirmed that a lot of work remains to be done with drystock farmers.

Just 6% of suckler farmers used protected urea in 2021, while 68% of farmers spread less than 80kg/ha of nitrogen.

On a more positive note, 28% of respondents claimed to be using low-emission slurry spreading technology.

Other statistics

Among the other interesting statistics included in the factsheet for 2021 were:

The number of cattle slaughtered last year was back 4.8% to 1.792m.

The average stocking rate on suckler farms working calf-to-weanling systems was 1.16 LU/ha, a drop of 4.9%.

The average stocking rate on suckler farms working calf-to-store systems was 1.57LU/ha. This was up 8.7% compared to 2020.

Live exports in 2021 were back 7% to 247,163 animals.

Irish suckler cow numbers fell by 3.6% to 890,000 head.

The average sale price for weanlings rose 7.8% to €878/hd.

The average male store sale price rose 15% to €1,143/hd.

The average female store sale price rose 15% to €1,079/hd.