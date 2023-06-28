Caitriona Morrissey of the Irish Farmers Journal with the afternoon panel at the Irish Rural History and Policy Conference. The panel included (from left): James Moran of the Atlantic Technological University; Gerry Boyle, former Teagasc director; Michelle Murphy of Social Justice Ireland; and historian Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh.

A massive investment from Government is required to promote the adoption of new ‘climate change’ technologies at farm level, according to former Teagasc director, Professor Gerry Boyle.

The cost of cutting fertiliser use – and adopting management practices such as increased clover – had not been recognised by Government, apart from the recent hiring of 30 specialist advisers by Teagasc, Boyle said.

Significant cuts to artificial fertiliser usage are a “critical issue” for farmers and will have profound implications for livestock and crop production, Boyle told the Irish Rural History and Policy Conference in Limerick. The EU Green Deal demands a 20% reduction in fertiliser used by 2030.

“You cannot ignore that this transition [to less fertiliser] is costly for your average farmer,” Boyle said. “You will not get farmers to switch to alternative technologies unless they get massive support.”

Support mechanisms needed

Meanwhile, James Moran of the Atlantic Technological University, bemoaned the “complete lack of leadership” from the farm organisations, environmental groups and Government on rewetting.

An author of the recent land-use review report, Moran pointed out that the rewetting of peat soils will be vital for Ireland, given the climatic changes that higher temperatures are bringing. Ireland is likely to get more torrential rain and longer periods of drought. Moran said the country’s wetlands will be vital in managing these pressures, by soaking up the downpours and regulating the subsequent outflow of water to rivers and streams.

“We need to reinstall the support mechanism of our wetlands; because the status quo is flooding,” Moran claimed.

While accepting that farmers are nervous about closing drains, Moran described as “complete and absolute nonsense”, the narrative which depicted rewetting as flooding.

He said any national strategy will have to be agreed “farm by farm and at parish to parish level”, and introduced in a “nuanced” fashion.

Moran also maintained that farmers who take actions, such as rewetting peatland, will have to be rewarded for providing “land management services”.