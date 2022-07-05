Cavan manufacturer Mastek Ltd will exhibit its entire range of slurry equipment, from entry-level farmer-spec dribble bar units to twin-macerator contractor-spec umbilical systems at the FTMTA Show.
Two of the firm’s newest products on display are the Eco and Micro trailing show ranges. The Micro trailing shoe is available in a 7.5m working width and is designed for customers wanting an easily operated system.
Similar to the higher-spec Eco, the Micro model is capable of exerting 8kg downwards force on each coulter. Lifting and tilting for headland turning and for transport is done using one spool valve.
