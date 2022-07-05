The Micro trailing shoe is available in a 7.5m working width and is designed for customers wanting a straightforward, easily operated system.

Cavan manufacturer Mastek Ltd will exhibit its entire range of slurry equipment, from entry-level farmer-spec dribble bar units to twin-macerator contractor-spec umbilical systems at the FTMTA Show.

Two of the firm’s newest products on display are the Eco and Micro trailing show ranges. The Micro trailing shoe is available in a 7.5m working width and is designed for customers wanting an easily operated system.

Similar to the higher-spec Eco, the Micro model is capable of exerting 8kg downwards force on each coulter. Lifting and tilting for headland turning and for transport is done using one spool valve.

The Eco trailing shoe is available in three sizes, 7.5m, 9m and 12m.

The Eco is available in three sizes, 7.5m, 9m and 12m. Retrofittable to any tanker that has trailing shoe brackets, it features a specially designed lift-and-tilt mechanism for turning on the headlands. All lift-and-fold pins have grease points and replaceable bushings. It comes with a touchscreen operating system. Mastek’s SuperCut macerator is used on both ranges.