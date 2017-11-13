Mastitis could reduce profits by over €180 per cow

For a 100 cow herd, the cost of mastitis for a herd averaging 300-400,000 cells/mL is estimated at €18,626 per year.

The cost of mastitis for a herd averaging 300-400,000 cells/mL is estimated at €186.26/cow/year, according to figures calculated by Animal Health Ireland’s Cell Check Quick Calculator.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), has said that for a 100 cow herd, this amounts to a €18,626 reduction in profit.

It says that one way to improve mastitis in the herd is to breed replacements using sires which are genetically resistant to the disease.

Research published in 2011 by the Irish Veterinary Journal shows that resistance to mastitis and lameness both have heritability similar to that of calving interval, a trait that has already been successfully used to improve fertility, the ICBF has said.

As there is also sufficient genetic variation in the national herd, the ICBF believes selecting for genetically healthier cows is not just possible but very achievable.

Data recording

However, this research also highlighted that the main challenge when selecting animals for mastitis resistance is around the quantity of data being recorded.

With the purpose of increased data recording in mind, ICBF has sent health and temperament surveys to over 8,000 dairy herds which will allow farmers to record mastitis, lameness and milking temperament in a quick and easy manner.

In the first week alone, ICBF said that data on almost 450 herds has been returned, capturing data on a total of 38,000 cows – with cases of either mastitis or lameness being recorded in over 5,300 cows – an average of 14%.

