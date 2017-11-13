Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Mastitis could reduce profits by over €180 per cow
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Mastitis could reduce profits by over €180 per cow

By on
For a 100 cow herd, the cost of mastitis for a herd averaging 300-400,000 cells/mL is estimated at €18,626 per year.
For a 100 cow herd, the cost of mastitis for a herd averaging 300-400,000 cells/mL is estimated at €18,626 per year.

The cost of mastitis for a herd averaging 300-400,000 cells/mL is estimated at €186.26/cow/year, according to figures calculated by Animal Health Ireland’s Cell Check Quick Calculator.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), has said that for a 100 cow herd, this amounts to a €18,626 reduction in profit.

It says that one way to improve mastitis in the herd is to breed replacements using sires which are genetically resistant to the disease.

Research published in 2011 by the Irish Veterinary Journal shows that resistance to mastitis and lameness both have heritability similar to that of calving interval, a trait that has already been successfully used to improve fertility, the ICBF has said.

As there is also sufficient genetic variation in the national herd, the ICBF believes selecting for genetically healthier cows is not just possible but very achievable.

Data recording

However, this research also highlighted that the main challenge when selecting animals for mastitis resistance is around the quantity of data being recorded.

With the purpose of increased data recording in mind, ICBF has sent health and temperament surveys to over 8,000 dairy herds which will allow farmers to record mastitis, lameness and milking temperament in a quick and easy manner.

In the first week alone, ICBF said that data on almost 450 herds has been returned, capturing data on a total of 38,000 cows – with cases of either mastitis or lameness being recorded in over 5,300 cows – an average of 14%.

Read more

Monday management: things to watch for when housing cows

Dry cow tubes – yes or no at drying off?

More in News
Member
How Trump helped the EU-Japan trade deal
News
How Trump helped the EU-Japan trade deal
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
Farming fun for Science Week: find an event near you
News
Farming fun for Science Week: find an event near you
By Thomas Hubert on 13 November 2017
Member
In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
News
In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Map: how many dairy cows are there in each county in Ireland?
News
Map: how many dairy cows are there in each county in Ireland?
By Amy Forde on 03 November 2017
Member
Monday management: things to watch for when housing cows
Management
Monday management: things to watch for when housing cows
By Aidan Brennan on 13 November 2017
Member
Letter: ICBF genetic evaluations like a game of snakes and ladders
Letters
Letter: ICBF genetic evaluations like a game of snakes and ladders
By Letters to the Editor on 07 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad