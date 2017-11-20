Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Matchmaking and marriage at the mart
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Matchmaking and marriage at the mart

By on
Kenmare Mart manager Dan McCarthy has put forward his mart as a potential wedding venue and hot-spot for women to inspect would-be husbands.
Kenmare Mart manager Dan McCarthy has put forward his mart as a potential wedding venue and hot-spot for women to inspect would-be husbands.

“It was a friend of mine, linked me to a wedding in a mart on Facebook in England, so I said if they wanted one in Ireland I could facilitate them, so from there it’s just taken off,” Dan McCarthy explains.

Ten years ago, the Health Service Executive (HSE) gave permission for the first civil wedding to take place outside a registry office and McCarthy feels that the mart would make a perfect venue for matchmaking and marriage.

“If women are looking for a man, they get dressed up on a Saturday night and head out to a nightclub. But with all the dark rooms and bright lights they won’t get a good look at a man. In the mart they’d get a good look at man and be able to see his business skills in action and how many sheep or cattle he has.”

Where there's a wedding, you often, but not always, need a ram

“And there’s a catwalk and two aisles in the mart so the bride can choose whatever aisle she wants! Mind you, if a woman did get a man in the mart I wouldn’t want to be the one in the office if she came back because she wasn’t happy with what she got,” McCarthy added with a chuckle.

Shy around women

However, although McCarthy acknowledges that suggesting the mart as a wedding venue has been a bit of craic, there is a serious element to his proposal as well.

“Rural Ireland is decimated, with single men in their 50s and 60s who stayed at home to look after their parents and now live with no one but themselves in the house.”

“We can laugh about it all we like, but how many farmers are bachelors and very shy around women?” McCarthy added.

But there is hope that the bachelors of Kerry will find love at the mart, as McCarthy reported that Monday’s mart definitely featured a few more female faces checking out the competition.

Read more

In pictures: another lively trade for quality cattle at Balla

Watch: €4,200 for in-calf beef heifer – but dairy stock not so fancied

More agri-businesses reporting carbon emissions data

More in News
Member
Report encourages older farmers to retire and pass on land
News
Report encourages older farmers to retire and pass on land
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 November 2017
Member
Dairy prices pushing land value back up
News
Dairy prices pushing land value back up
By Anthony Jordan on 20 November 2017
Member
Several hundred sheep reported stolen
Northern Ireland
Several hundred sheep reported stolen
By Amy Forde on 20 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Sheep marts: another positive week
Markets
Sheep marts: another positive week
By Nathan Tuffy on 15 November 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 15 November 2017
Member
Suckler replacement sales variable but demand strong for quality lots
Markets
Suckler replacement sales variable but demand strong for quality lots
By Nathan Tuffy on 08 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad