Niall Matthews was returned as chair at Lakeland Dairies at the co-operative’s board meeting on Thursday.

Matthews was first elected to the role of chair in February 2021. He farms in partnership with his wife Juana, their son and two daughters.

The Co Louth farmer said he looks forward to “working with all board members as we continue the strong progress of Lakeland Dairies”.

Vice-chair

As part of Thursday’s proceedings, Lakeland Dairies board member Keith Agnew was also elected vice-chair of the co-operative.

Agnew is a dairy farmer in Newry, Co Down, where he runs a Holstein Friesian herd in partnership with his wife Ruth and three sons.

Niall Matthews said: “We are grateful to outgoing vice-chairs Alan McCay and Andrew McHugh, both of whom served as vice-chairs under the interim rules of the society, following from the successful Lakeland and Lacpatrick merger completion and consequent board reconfiguration.

“Both Alan and Andrew continue on the board and we thank them for their contribution and commitment.”