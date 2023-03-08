The Dealer sees that Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews has been elected chair of the ICOS dairy committee. A dairy farmer from Tully, Co Louth, Matthews farms in partnership with his wife Juana and their son and two daughters.
Matthews identified the nitrates derogation review as the most serious challenge facing the dairy sector. He called on the Irish and EU authorities to “adopt a fair and balanced approach to the forthcoming review”.
Matthews succeeds Dairygold’s John O’Gorman in the role of dairy chair.
