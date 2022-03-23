Victor Barber, Western Forestry Co-op (right) with Martin Foley on his clearfell site, Cornamucklagh, Co Sligo. \ Donal Magner

Traditionally, farmers harvest their tillage crops once a year and if a mistake is made, the owner makes sure not to make the same mistake again.

However, farm forestry doesn’t have this luxury as most owners will harvest or clearfell their crop once in their lifetime, which is why it is so important to get it right the first time.

The goal, at Western Forestry Co-op, is to maximise the income of all of our clients’ timber, including branches, pulp, stake, pallet and sawlog.

We constantly emphasise how important it is to concentrate on maximising the income from the most valuable products such as sawlog, pallet and stake. These are the products with the real monetary return.

Every site will have a percentage of inferior pulp but good management will keep this as low as possible

In recent years, there has been demand for energy biomass and pulp, but they are the lowest-value products, so growers should be mindful of this.

Nevertheless, it is important that all pulp is recovered and not left on site as it still has a value, but the point is it needs to be the smallest volume removed. For example, 100t of sawlog is worth approximately €9,000 to €10,000 compared to 100t of pulp valued at €1,500 to €1,800.

Western Forestry Co-op adopts the co-operative model of harvesting timber where all the benefits go to the owner, to maximise return.

The co-op farm forestry pioneers that planted over 35 years ago have been harvesting their crops with unprecedented financial returns.

Harvesting timber could be compared to building a house where independent advice is essential just as having a professional forester with no vested interest acting on behalf of the farmer.

The advice to forest owners is:

Apply for your road and felling licence in good time.

Know what you have to sell by getting a pre-sales inventory completed.

Our message to farmers is to resist offers to sell your land, trees and future. You have a valuable asset, so hold on to your trees and reap the benefits for yourself and future generations.

Combining online timber auctions and contracts

Coillte sells approximately 3m m3 of wood products each year. Up to 50% of sawlog is sold standing, while the other 50% is harvested and sold as large and small sawlog commodities. Coillte has two main sales channels: auctions and annual contracts.

Smaller-volume customers and pulp products are generally sold through supply contracts or annual allocations

There are eight auctions each year – two per quarter – where large volume customers can bid on material that they need for the quarter ahead. An annual contract event is held once a year where customers can choose a portion of their volume for the next year, based on meeting qualifying criteria.

Coillte timber carries both FSC and PEFC sustainable forest management certification. The company also has ISO 14001 certification, the international standard for environmental management systems.

First private online forestry auction gets under way

A new initiative can assist in addressing the gap in marketing information, writes Michael Broderick, Tradeforus Forestry Ltd CEO

Tradeforus Forestry Ltd, held its first successful online auction on 10 March.

The date of the next auction of timber, forest land and harvesting rights will be announced shortly.

A joint venture between agri-tech provider tradeforus.com and Euroforest Ireland, this new online trading platform facilitates sellers to post lots and buyers to bid online on auction days

The initial auction featured a fixed number of timber and forestry holding lots.

It generated strong interest among a range of buyers and sellers, including individuals with significant private forestry holdings, farmers and fund management institutions.

Auctions are independently audited and overseen by leading financial advisory experts, ifac.

This is the first auction of its kind for the private forestry sector in Ireland and it is clear that a real appetite for new, convenient ways to trade exists among buyers and sellers.

Our technology platform has proven to be robust with positive feedback from buyers and sellers alike.

We have built up data on the sector through dialogue with forestry buyers and sellers. This is something we feel can assist in addressing the gap in marketing information which currently exists in the sector.

Yearbook publication

The Minister with Responsibility for Forestry at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett launched the 2022 ITGA Forestry and Timber Yearbook in December. In welcoming the yearbook publication, its 33rd edition, the minister said:

“Given the climate and biodiversity crises we are facing, there has never been a more important time for us to work together to get the most from our trees. We need forests and woodlands in Ireland, for our communities, our climate, our biodiversity and our timber industry.

As a sector, forestry is ideally placed to form a core part of agriculture in Ireland

“We also need to get people planting, which is why the amount of information contained in the 2022 ITGA Forestry and Timber Yearbook is so helpful. It is essential reading for anyone who is either involved in forestry or considering planting and I want to commend the work of those who put it together.”

The Irish Timber Growers Association (ITGA) chair Brendan Lacey thanked the minister and said: “As a sector, forestry is ideally placed to form a core part of agriculture in Ireland, enhancing its sustainability through offsetting agricultural emissions, sequestering carbon and increasing biodiversity.”

He outlined that the yearbook highlights the many attributes of forestry, including its economic, environmental and social importance through the articles and statistical information in the publication.