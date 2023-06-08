Farmers hit with water shortages in Ballycastle, Co Mayo are (l-r) Paddy Joe Keane, Des Kiernan, Vincent Kearney, Harriet McGarry, Martin Tighe, Mary Walshe and Michael Gardiner. \ Brian Farrell

Some 20 farmers in Ballycastle, Co Mayo, have been hit by water shortages every summer for the past several years.

This year, the worst hit farmers are already drawing water to their livestock as troughs in their sheds and fields have run dry since mid-May.

Suckler farmer Martin Tighe described how he is now drawing water to cattle twice daily with IBC tanks.

“The well is gone already. This is the earliest it has ever happened,” the farmer said, highlighting that he is now spending half an hour each day keeping water to his stock.

Public scheme

The water supply issue in Ballycastle lies with Mayo County Council and the Department of Housing, according to the farmers.

They highlighted that the Department’s latest Rural Water Programme, which is supposed to improve access to water in rural areas, has not rolled out as planned.

The farmers, who only have access to their own private wells but are seeking access to a public water scheme, said constant delays have left them running out of options.

Some water troughs have already run dry for farmers in Ballycastle, Co Mayo. \ Martin Tighe

The Rural Water Programme runs in three-year tranches with the 2019-2021 programme having expired in December 2021. Just one of the eight planned measures in the 2022-2025 programme has since opened, the group sewerage scheme. The period of the programme is almost half expired and it remains closed for seven out of eight measure categories.

“I don’t know if it’s a political problem,” one farmer said, who wished to remain anonymous due to a fear of pushback by his local authority.

The sheep farmer said “there has never been any public water here at all” and that the area has been left behind.

Farmers are already drawing water to livestock with UPC tanks. \ Martin Tighe

While farmers’ private wells suffice throughout the autumn, winter and spring months, the land’s gradient and distance from watercourses mean the private wells are now running dry each summer.

Farmer Vincent Kearney, who has 20ac impacted, said he “can’t understand how it hasn’t been sorted yet”.

“I was four months without water in troughs last summer. It’s a full-time job drawing water to them. You’d have to cut back on the numbers in each field,” he said.

Elaine Walsh, who runs sucklers, sheep and horses, said that once June hits, she has to remove stock from fields near her house and yard due to water troughs running dry.

“Fields near my house – you have to put them in silage. I can’t have mares and foals in those fields. I’ve a block of 10ac I can’t use. The sheds have no water during summer either,” she explained.

The farmer insisted that water is a “need” and described how she has been forced to spend the summer months going to relatives’ houses for showers.

The Department of Housing said it is engaging “extensively” with rural water stakeholders on the planned measures contained in the Rural Water Programme.