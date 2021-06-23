McAuliffe took to the airwaves in defence of Irish pig farming. \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer’s shout out of the week goes to Kerry pig farmer Shane McAuliffe, who spent no less than an hour RTE’s Liveline this week defending the pig industry and agriculture in general from a sustained onslaught of less than informed criticism.

The programme began as a debate over the rights and wrongs of the dispatching of a number of wild boar by the National Parks and Wildlife Service staff in Co Kerry this week.

However it quickly morphed into an anti-farming, pro-vegan debate, with accusations of speciesism and all sorts.

Through it all, McAuliffe was cool, calm and courteous, while providing verifiable facts about the pig industry, animal health threats, animal welfare and food safety standards in Ireland.

More of this please.