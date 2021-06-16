Sparks flew in the Dáil on Wednesday afternoon as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy clashed heads on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The Monaghan-Cavan TD came out fighting, branding the minister’s opening remarks as “20 minutes of pure rhetoric”.

Carthy said: “We know that front-loading payments would benefit smaller and medium farmers disproportionately. We don’t know what your position is in relation to that and we still don’t know, Minister, the upper limit payment you believe there should be.

“We know why there’s a need for redistribution measures. It’s because Larry Goodman is able to claim €414,000 per year under the current system that you want to maintain flexibility for.”

Minister McConalogue responded: “I’m glad you believe it should be €60,000. You followed the Fianna Fáil position. Previous to that, your position was €80,000.

“My objective was to achieve €60,000. I’ve been pushing for that at EU Council level and I’ve actually been the one that has been pushing for that most of all EU member states.”

Convergence

On convergence, Carthy said current proposals would deliver more income to 60% of Irish farms and an even higher proportion in the minister’s constituency.

The Sinn Féin TD accused the Government of blocking talks at EU level, and fighting against current proposals.

Minister McConalogue said: “My position is that we should be able to have a national debate and discussion on this. Your position is that Europe should set it.

“We need to be able to have a national consultation on this involving farmers from Donegal to Kerry and Wexford to Meath.”

Minister’s remarks

During his opening remarks, Minister McConalogue branded Ireland as the sustainable food capital of the world.

“As a country that is one of the most food secure nations in the world exporting 90% of all food produced, Ireland is not exporting a problem.

“We are exporting a solution of sustainable food production to more than 180 countries.

“In the last CAP programme, Ireland was second only to Finland in our environmental spend under Pillar II.”